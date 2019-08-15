Outlaw Tales of Colorado, true stories of Colorado’s most dangerous robbers, rustlers and bandits from the mid-1800s through the early 20th century, will be presented at the Conifer Historical Society and Museum. by Author Jan Murphy.
The talk is open to the public and begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Little White Schoolhouse, 26951 Barkley Road, Aspen Park. To reserve tickets or learn more about the event, visit ConiferHistoricalSociety.org or call 303-396-5975. Tickets are $8 for members, $10 for nonmembers, $5 for 12 and under.
