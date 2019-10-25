How To Talk With Somebody Who Sees It Differently: Learn a three-step process that melts defensiveness, builds trust, and creates connection. This skill-building workshop is offered in Buena Vista at the Congregational Church, 217 Crossman, on Saturday, Oct. 26, noon to 4 p.m., and in Salida at the Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha, on Saturday, Nov. 9, noon to 4 p.m. Suggested donation: $35. Facilitated by national presenters Stephanie Frykholm and Robin Dunn of Squawkalot Communication. To register, call 719-395-4166.

