If you are in any need of assistance due to hardships because of the emergence of COVID-19, Park County’s confidential Emergency Assistance Hotline provides resources and services to community members in need.

Call 719-836-4145 or 303-816-5913, we’re here 24/7 to help with:

Shelter or housing asistance

Home delivery services

Food Assistance

Animal Assistance

Mental Health Services

Transportation Services

Advocacy

Employment/Job Assistance

Senior Services

Veterans Services

Medical Needs

Child Care

Find out more about the local status of COVID-19 at www.parkco.us.

