If you are in any need of assistance due to hardships because of the emergence of COVID-19, Park County’s confidential Emergency Assistance Hotline provides resources and services to community members in need.
Call 719-836-4145 or 303-816-5913, we’re here 24/7 to help with:
Shelter or housing asistance
Home delivery services
Food Assistance
Animal Assistance
Mental Health Services
Transportation Services
Advocacy
Employment/Job Assistance
Senior Services
Veterans Services
Medical Needs
Child Care
Find out more about the local status of COVID-19 at www.parkco.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.