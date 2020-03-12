Come enjoy cross country skiing or snowshoeing at Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative’s 13th annual Poker Glide Family Ski and Snowshoe on Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make your way through the snow and pick up playing cards along the way. Best hand wins a prize sponsored by Almart. The Glide will start on Beaver Creek, Forest Service Road 659. Map available online at mrhi.org.
Get your free lunch at Fairplay Community Center at 880 Bogue Street, Fairplay. Please register at www.mrhi.org or call 719-838-9077.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.