This year’s Craft Fair will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will be held at the Indian Mountain Community Center at 31 Keneu Court, Como. Our artists and crafters will be selling items such as handmade jewelry, clothing, soaps and lotions, cabin décor, hand bags, stained glass, pottery, leather goods, wreaths, handmade wood items and much, much more. This will be a great occasion to start looking for unique Christmas gifts. Admission to the Craft Fair is free. A light lunch will be available for $3. We have ample parking in our two parking lots. Many items are breakable; no pets please.
Email tmousleybc@hotmail.com for more information.
