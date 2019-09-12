PARK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS SPECIAL MEETING AGENDA

856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

9:30 AM CALL TO ORDER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

APPROVAL OF VOUCHERS

CONSIDERATION AND/OR DECISION ON THE FOLLOWING ITEMS:

PUBLIC HEARING(S)

PUBLIC COMMENTS

EXECUTIVE SESSION IN REGARD TO LEGAL & PERSONNEL MATTERS (CLOSED

SESSION)

ADJOURN

ADMINISTRATIVE SESSION ( OPEN )

The purpose of a work session is to provide for a free and open dialogue. Discussions are not limited to those items being on the agenda. NOTE: This WORK SESSION AGENDA may be modified with items either being added or deleted.

PARK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AGENDA

856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado

Thursday, September 19, 2019

MEETING CANCELLED

TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE. ITEMS MAY BE HEARD EARLIER OR LATER THAN SHOWN ABOVE. NOTE: Items may be added to these agendas up to 24 hours before the scheduled time. Items may be deleted or cancelled at any time.

 Please check website www.parkco.us for most updated agendas.

If you need further information, please contact the BOCC Office at (719) 836-4201.

