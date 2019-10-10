Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for October 14 – 18

Deer Creek Elementary

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Fajita, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Wednesday: Hot Turkey Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Thursday: Spaghetti, Garlic Bread, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Friday: Pizza, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Fajita, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Wednesday: Hot Turkey Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Thursday: Spaghetti, Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Friday: Pizza, Salad, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

South Park School District RE-2

Menus for October 14 – 17

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School  

Breakfast (Choose 3-4)

Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Cup, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk

Tuesday: Yogurt Parfait or Cereal, Eggs, Berry Cup, Juice, Toast, Milk

Wednesday: Bagel w/Cream Cheese or Cereal, Eggs, Kiwi/Strawberry Cup, Milk

Thursday: Miner’s Boiled Eggs with Breakfast Sausage or Cereal, Fresh Orange Juice, Fruit Choice, Toast, Milk

Lunch

Monday: South Park Burger, French Fries, Melon, Milk; Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Tuesday: Chicken Pot Pie, Peaches, Chocolate Cake, Milk; Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Wednesday: Pizza, Roasted Vegetables, Frosty Fruit Cup, Milk; Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Thursday: Tacos, Santiago Beans, Strawberry Medley, Rice, Milk; Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

