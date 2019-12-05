The Hartsel Library will hold a special “Back Room Book Sale” on Saturday, Dec. 14, to coordinate with the Hartsel Community Center’s Christmas party.
The library, at 86 Valley Avenue, will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Stop in and take advantage of all the wonderful adult fiction books we have on sale, both hardcover and paperbacks. We also have lots of children’s books for sale, just in time for Christmas.
For our 20th anniversary we are offering a special on our anniversary bags. If you buy the bag for $5, you can fill that bag with our “for sale” books for just $1 more. Stop by and see us.
There will be children’s Christmas books for sale in the Community Center on Saturday also.
