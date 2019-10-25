Park County Sheriff’s Office will once again be making sure that all Trick-or-Treaters and the residents of Will-O-Wisp have a fun and safe Halloween this year.
On Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31, the entrance to Will-O-Wisp subdivision will be closed at 5:30 p.m., and, for the safety of the children, no parking will be allowed on U.S. Highway 285. All parking will be on Rim Rock Road, with shuttle transportation from the parking area to the entrance of Will-O-Wisp, and return. Sheriff’s Office personnel will be on the scene to assist.
