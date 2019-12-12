Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative, through cooperative efforts, seeks to conserve natural areas, preserve historic and cultural sites, promote diverse recreation, and develop community business opportunities.
MRHI has been selected by Patagonia to receive donations through their Action Works Program. Patagonia will match 100 percent all donations made on Patagonia Action Works between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31, up to $10,000 per donation, until MRHI has reached a maximum match of $10,000,000.
To find the correct web page, go to MRHI.org; scroll down and click on the big orange “Make a Donation” ball. This will take you to a page on the patagonia.com website where you can sign up and donate to MRHI.
