Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative is seeking photographs taken in Mosquito Range (from Hoosier Pass to Weston Pass, and from Highways 9 and 285 to the ridgeline of the peaks). Thirteen great photos will be chosen to create our 2021 fundraiser calendar. A photographer whose photo is chosen will receive a MRHI membership and a free calendar.
For a full listing of rules, please visit www.mrhi.org. Submit photos to calendar@mrhi.org, or a CD may be mailed to: MRHI, PO Box 375, Alma CO 80420. Please submit your photos by April 30.
Cost of submission is $5 per photo, $10 for three photos or $25 for 10 photos. Make checks payable to “MRHI,” with a notation that it is a calendar photo submission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.