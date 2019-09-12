The second South Park National Heritage Area symposium will highlight the rich heritage and histories of the South Park. It will feature a range of experts who will share their knowledge about aspects of the history of South Park. Coffee will be provided during breaks.
The symposium will take place in the Park County Building, 856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay. It will start at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Tickets, $10 in advance, are available on line at eventbright.com or tinyurl.com/y5kyvv2, or $15 cash at the door.
Presenters include: Andrew Spencer, Linda Carr, Charlease Elzenga, Christie Wright, Dr. Krystyna Matusiak, Jennifer Bryant, Kay Kireilis.
For more information: Andrew Spencer at aspencer@parkco.us or 719-836-4298, or Susan Livingston at SusanWehrLivingston@comcast.net.
