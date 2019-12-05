The Jefferson Community Civic Association will host a Christmas Potluck on Saturday, Dec. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Community Center. Everyone is asked to bring a dish to share. There will be a program following dinner.
If you have questions, please call Helen Baker at 719-836-0173.
