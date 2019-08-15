In an ingenious play-within-a-play, the StageDoor Adult Company presents a story that follows the onstage/offstage exploits of actors appearing in a dreadful farce called “Noises Off,” complete with mistaken identities, infidelities, scantily clad ladies and slamming doors, until all the characters find themselves in a backstage world that is quickly falling apart.  The two worlds collide into one scandalously silly, fabulously funny nervous breakdown. Rated PG-13. Performance dates: Sept. 6-22, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and matinees on Sept. 14 and 22 at 2 p.m. Located at 25797 Conifer Road, Aspen Park. Tickets: $22 $25, 20% discount for groups of 10 or more. Purchase tickets at www.stagedoortheatre.org. Box Office: 303-838-0809.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.