PARK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WORK SESSION AGENDA
856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
1:30 PM ADMINISTRATIVE SESSION ( OPEN )
CONSIDERATION AND/OR DECISION ON THE FOLLOWING ITEMS:
I. DISCUSSION RELATED TO LIGHT AT THE INTERSECTION OF CR 43 AND US HWY 285
The purpose of a work session is to provide for a free and open dialogue. Discussions are not limited to those items being on the agenda. NOTE: This WORK SESSION AGENDA may be modified with items either being added or deleted.
PARK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AGENDA
856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado
Thursday, October 10, 2019
NOT AVAILABLE AT PRESS TIME
TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE. ITEMS MAY BE HEARD EARLIER OR LATER THAN SHOWN ABOVE. NOTE: Items may be added to these agendas up to 24 hours before the scheduled time. Items may be deleted or cancelled at any time.
Please check website www.parkco.us for most updated agendas.
If you need further information, please contact the BOCC Office at (719) 836-4201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.