PARK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WORK SESSION AGENDA

856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

1:30 PM ADMINISTRATIVE SESSION ( OPEN )

CONSIDERATION AND/OR DECISION ON THE FOLLOWING ITEMS:

I.    DISCUSSION RELATED TO LIGHT AT THE INTERSECTION OF CR 43 AND US HWY 285

The purpose of a work session is to provide for a free and open dialogue. Discussions are not limited to those items being on the agenda. NOTE: This WORK SESSION AGENDA may be modified with items either being added or deleted.

PARK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AGENDA

856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado

Thursday, October 10, 2019

NOT AVAILABLE AT PRESS TIME

TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE. ITEMS MAY BE HEARD EARLIER OR LATER THAN SHOWN ABOVE. NOTE: Items may be added to these agendas up to 24 hours before the scheduled time. Items may be deleted or cancelled at any time.

 Please check website www.parkco.us for most updated agendas.

If you need further information, please contact the BOCC Office at (719) 836-4201.

