Conifer has been a lively community for well over one hundred years. Meet us at Conifer Library at Conifer High School on Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 to 2 p.m. Explore interesting tales and photos from our colorful past. Then, if you wish, choose to take a field trip with us to Bradford Junction, the Magpie Mercantile in the Yellow Barn and The Well Tavern. Please plan to drive yourself or carpool with friends to Bradford Junction. Presented by the Conifer Historical Society and Museum. For more information, go online to jeffcolibrary.org/locations/CF/; click on Events; then click on The Heart of Conifer: Then and Now.
