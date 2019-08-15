Get your dinner and bingo this Saturday, Aug. 17, following Boreas Pass Railroad Day. Pasta, garlic bread and salad will be served. Dinner starts at 6 p.m., $5 for adults, $3 for kids. All other sides and desserts provided by the attendees, potluck style. Bingo, $10 for 10 games including the famous $100 blackout round, starts at 7 p.m. The Como Civic Association welcomes anyone to assist in cooking and serving dinner, and bingo setup and cleanup. For more information contact Sandra Doran, CCA Bingo chairperson, 303-807-4273.

