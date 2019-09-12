Como Civic Association’s annual meeting will be held 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, before the community dinner and bingo. CCA needs to elect board members and approve by-law changes. The future of the CCA and monthly bingo depends on you. Please attend, participate and run for the board. Mountain Man owner Jeff is cooking up a surprise for dinner. Dinner 6 p.m., $5 adults, $3 kids, all other sides and desserts provided by the attendees, potluck style. Bingo $10 for 10 games, including the famous $100 blackout round, starts at 7 p.m. CCA welcomes anyone to assist in cooking and serving dinner, bingo setup and cleanup, etc. All at Como Civic Center, 165 Spruce Street, Como. For more information , call Sandra Doran, CCA Bingo chairperson, 303-807-4273.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.