The holiday spirit continues at Fairplay Library, 400 Front Street. On Saturday, Dec. 7, make sure you drop by  and create a pinecone ornament and a custom-made holiday card. Don’t miss out on all the fun on Friday, Dec. 13: Mrs. Claus will be available for questions via ham radio from 2 to 4 p.m. All are invited to come make a gingerbread house from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m. Just give us a call a 719-836-4297 to reserve your spot.

