The Chaffee County Writers Exchange offers the November WE Write session, Saturday, Nov 9, 9 a.m. to noon, in Buena Vista at the Sangre de Cristo Electric Company, Community Room. WE Write group writing sessions are always free and open to the public. This session will be led by Judy Butler, fun writer, avid reader and resident of Buena Vista with occasional status in West Melbourne, Fla. The November topic is “The Word Button - Push it!” Let’s have some creative fun with single words. Every great story begins with one word. What will be your story? Please bring a snack to share for a morning break and remember to BYOC (Bring Your Own Coffee). Please bring paper and a writing instrument. This will be an exercise in creative writing.
