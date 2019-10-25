This month, Peaceworks is the beneficiary of Platte Canyon Community Partnership Resale Boutique. A community-based volunteer organization, PCCP Resale Boutique supports non-profit organizations and local initiatives along the U.S. Highway 285 Corridor from Shawnee in Park County to Conifer in Jefferson County. Each month, a different non-profit benefits from the sales. 75% of the proceeds of your shopping will go directly to PeaceWorks programming for survivors of domestic violence. The boutique offers a fine shopping experience of clothes, gifts and household items at 60615 Highway 285 in Bailey.
