The Venue Theatre’s High School Company is very excited to bring you “Matilda the Musical.” Winner of 50 international awards, including four Tony Awards®, and one of the biggest hits on Broadway, “Matilda The Musical” is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Directed by Nelson Conway. Choreographed by Katherine Clotier and Amy Fletcher.
“Matilda” is playing every Friday and Saturday at The Venue Theatre, Nov. 1 through 16, with matinees on Saturdays. Reserve your tickets for this performance now, before it sells out. The Venue is located at 27132 Main Street, Conifer. Purchase tickets at www.thevenuetheatre.com.
