On December 15, 7 p.m., StageDoor Theatre proudly presents Timothy P. and The Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers, back by popular demand. Join us for this Bluegrass holiday extravaganza for holiday cheer and loads of fun. Featuring 10 of the region’s finest western, bluegrass and folk musicians, playing new arrangements and audience favorites, led by front man Timothy P. Irvin. Tickets are available at www.stagedoortheatre.org for $22 to $25. StageDoor Theatre is located at 25797 Conifer Road, in Aspen Park.

