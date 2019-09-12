The Chaffee County Writers Exchange offers the September WE Write session, Monday, Sept. 16., 9 a.m. to noon in Buena Vista at the Public Library. WE Write group writing sessions are always free and open to the public. This September session will be led by Laurel McHargue, with a topic, “Fun with Flash Fiction.” Flash fiction is fictional work of extreme brevity that still offers character and plot development. Please bring paper, a writing instrument or laptop, a snack to share for a morning break and your own beverage. Exercises are based on Natalie Goldberg’s method for writing freely and spontaneously. To respect those with allergies, please refrain from wearing perfumes or colognes. RSVP to info@CCWritersExchange.org. For additional information on CCWE visit www.CCWritersExchange.org.
