Silverset, a nonprofit organization benefiting Platte Canyon seniors over 55, will hold its monthly luncheon at noon on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Platte Canyon Community Center (VFW hall) in Shawnee. All seniors are welcome to attend and enjoy good fellowship, good food and good fun. Lunch for members is $7, nonmembers $8, yearly dues $5. Questions? Call 303-838-8575. Following the luncheon, a flu shot clinic will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Platte Canyon Fire Station #2 at the top of Crow Hill. Please bring your Medicare or other insurance card for billing. The clinic will be provided by Park County Public Health Department.
Latest e-Edition
Local Lens
This Week's Mountain Guide
Most Popular
Articles
- Structure fire near American Safari Ranch
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- At last, the doctor is in for South Park area residents
- Ranger District to conduct prescribed burns
- Coming together to bring happiness to others
- PCHS gold panning adventure
- Historic 100-year-old building burns – arson suspected
- Fairplay town board considers charging stations
- Teachers’ salary negotiations in Park County School District RE-2 still stalled
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.