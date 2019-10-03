Silverset, a nonprofit organization benefiting Platte Canyon seniors over 55, will hold its monthly luncheon at noon on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Platte Canyon Community Center (VFW hall) in Shawnee. All seniors are welcome to attend and enjoy good fellowship, good food and good fun. Lunch for members is $7, nonmembers $8, yearly dues $5. Questions? Call 303-838-8575. Following the luncheon, a flu shot clinic will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Platte Canyon Fire Station #2 at the top of Crow Hill. Please bring your Medicare or other insurance card for billing. The clinic will be provided by Park County Public Health Department.

