Saturday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m., Park County Historical Society will present John Anderson to tell us about Native American Prayer Trees. The presentation is based on books Anderson has written about Prayer Trees.
The presentation will take place at Shepherd of the Rockies Lutheran Church, 106 Rosalie Road. Admission of $5 includes desserts, snacks and drinks, and helps to preserve history in Park County.
