Get a sneak peek at the 2020 Colorado legislative session at the League of Women Voters Night Out With Your Legislators event being held on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Clements Community Center, 1580 Yarrow Street, Lakewood, Colo.
At this annual event, the League brings together all of the Colorado legislators who represent Jefferson County to share their legislative priorities. Come socialize with your legislator at this fun, relaxed educational event. Don’t forget to bring your priorities to share. It is free and open to all. Coffee, tea and desserts will be served. No reservations required.
The League of Women Voters is a non-profit organization. For more information, please visit our website at www.lwvjeffco.org.
