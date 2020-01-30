South Park School District RE-2
Menus for February 3 – 6
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School
Breakfast (Choose 3-4)
Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Cup, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk
Tuesday: French Toast Sticks or Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Banana, Juice, Milk
Wednesday: Cheese Stick and Crackers or Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Orange Smiles, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk
Thursday: SCHOOL CLOSED - Begin Mid-Winter Break
Lunch
Monday: Cheese Quesadilla, 3 Amigo Beans, Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Tuesday: Wagon Wheel Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Campfire Gravy, Peaches, Roll, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Wednesday: Fish Filet Sandwich, Coleslaw, Pears, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Thursday: SCHOOL CLOSED - Begin Mid-Winter Break
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for February 3 – 7
Deer Creek Elementary
Grab-and-go Breakfast
Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin
Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese
Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal
Friday: NO SCHOOL, Teacher Inservice
Lunch
Monday: Chicken Nuggets, Green Beans, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Wednesday: Chicken Tamale Pie, Brownie, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Thursday: Potato Bar, Chili, Cornbread, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Friday: NO SCHOOL, Teacher Inservice
Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School
Grab-and-go Breakfast
Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin
Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese
Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal
Friday: NO SCHOOL, Teacher Inservice
Lunch
Monday: Chicken Nuggets, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Wednesday: Chicken Tamale Pie, Carrots, Salad, Brownie, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Thursday: Potato Bar, Chili, Broccoli, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cornbread, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Friday: NO SCHOOL, Teacher Inservice
