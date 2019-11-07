The November Monarch Quilters meeting will be on Nov. 11 at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 330 Burnett Avenue, off U.S. Highway 50. Networking, coffee and treats at 9 a.m., with the meeting and program at 9:30. Cyndi McChesney, a National Quilters Association certified teacher, will be with us. Cindy is a returning speaker from 2016. She will present a trunk show and workshop, Math for Quilters. Her workshop takes the mystery out of resizing your quilting blocks.
Join us if you’ve always wanted to try quilting or simply enjoy seeing beautiful finished work. The group meets monthly. The first visit is free. Visit our website at www.monarchquilters.com. We are sure you will want to be a part of this large quilting group formed over 35 years ago.
