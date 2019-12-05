The Park County Sheriff’s Office will be helping Santa this year to collect your child’s or children’s Letter to Santa.
Help your children write their letters, and be sure to put their names and addresses at the bottom, so Santa knows who and where they are from, and bring them into the Sheriff’s Office in Bailey.
There will be a special mailbox just for these letters. Please make sure that they are “mailed” before Dec. 12.
The mailbox will be located just inside the Sheriff’s Office, and will only be available Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
