Colorado State Patrol will be hosting a community meeting, open to the public, at Dream Stream Cafe in Fairplay, on Monday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. You will have the opportunity to discuss your highway safety-related questions and concerns. For more information, visit the Troop’s Facebook page, @CSPTroop2A, or call the administrative office at 719-784-3275.
