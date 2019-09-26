SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
9 a.m. — Rocky Mtn Alanon Family Group, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
11 a.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
3 p.m. — Common Ground AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
5:30 p.m. — Razor’s Edge Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
7 p.m. — Table AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
11 a.m. — Story Hour, Bailey Library, 350 Bulldogger Road, 303-838-5539.
Noon — Mountain Nooners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
6:30 p.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1
Noon — Mountain Nooners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
1 - 4 p.m. — Park County Advisory Board on the Environment (ABE), meets at the Developmental Services Building in Fairplay. All meetings open to the public and the agenda is posted in Park County offices on Main Street in Fairplay.
4:30 p.m. — Lake George Fire Protection District. Board of Directors meeting. Firehouse in Lake George.
6 p.m. — Tuesday Nite Beginners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
6 p.m. Work session, 7 p.m. Alma Board of Trustees & Town Council, Regular meeting. Alma Town Hall.
7-9 p.m. — Hartsel Volunteer Fire Training Meeting at station #1 in Hartsel.
7 p.m. — Hooves, Paws N More 4-H Club, Bailey Library, 350 Bulldogger Road.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2
9 - 11 a.m. — Bailey Book Club, Bailey Library, 350 Bulldogger Road.
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. – Meal for Seniors at South Park Senior Center, 296 Sixth Street, Fairplay $6 donation, 719-836-1455.
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Rural Health Outreach, free health screenings and info on Medicaid, insurance, etc. At Fairplay Library. Questions? Call 719-836-2169 or email info@rmrh.org.
Noon — 12 O’Clock High Alanon Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
Noon — Mountain Women AA Meeting, Evergreen Lutheran Church (Hwy. 73).
6 - 9 p.m. — Jam night and potluck at the Florissant Grange. 719-748-0358.
6:15 p.m. – AA Weekly Meetings, South Park Community Church, Fellowship Hall – 300 6th Street, Fairplay
6:30 p.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
7 p.m. — Elk Creek Highlands & Meadows Property Owners Association, held at 86 Elk Creek Rd.
7 p.m. — Prayer Meeting, South Park Christian Chapel, 385 9th Street, Fairplay. 303-520-7958.
7:30 p.m. — AA Meeting, Church of Transfiguration, 27640 Highway 74, Evergreen.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3
9:15-11:30 a.m. – MOPS care for children 0-K and some adult time for their mothers at Platte Canyon Community Church, 4954 CR 64 Bailey. 303-838-4409 or pcccsecretary@qwestoffice.net
Noon — Mountain Nooners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
3:30-5:30 p.m. — Widow’s Oil Pantry at Harris Park Bible Church. http://www.harrisparkbiblechurch.org.
5 p.m. — Men’s Reprieve AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
6 p.m. — Southern Park County Fire Protection District, Board of Directors meeting, Station #1, Guffey.
6:30 p.m. — Razor’s Edge Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
6:30 p.m. — Evergreen Naturalist Audubon Society, regular monthly meeting at the Evergreen Recreation Center.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4
9 a.m. — Conifer Newcomers & Neighbors monthly meeting Sept. - June, at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church in Conifer. First Friday of the month, all are welcome.
10 a.m. — Storytime at Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Dr., Florissant. 719-748-3939.
6:30 p.m. — Clean & Serene AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5
6:30 a.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
8 a.m. — Men’s AA Group, Church of Transfiguration, 27640 Highway 74, Evergreen.
9 a.m. — Central Colorado UAS Club at Central Colorado Regional Airport, 27960 CR 319, Buena Vista. tnlaviation.com/central-colorado-uas-club/, 719-581-2010 or ccuasclub@gmail.com for info.
9-11 a.m. — Mountain Women AA, Evergreen Lutheran Church (County Road 73).
9:30 a.m. — Adult Children of Alcoholics Meetings, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
10 a.m. – Buckskin Joes 4-H Club, Alma Town Hall
11 a.m. — Saturday Speakeasy AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
Help us keep your community calendar up to date. If a date or time is incorrect, or if you wish to add or delete an item, please call us at 303-838-4423, or e-mail: info@theflume. com.
