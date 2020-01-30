Platte Canyon High School seniors are encouraged to apply for one of two Carrigan Family scholarships. The Carrigans provide annually two $1000 scholarships to Platte Canyon athletes wishing to continue their education. Applications can be obtained through the Platte Canyon High School Career Center.
NOTE that these scholarships are in addition to the Park County Sheriff’s Office Scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.