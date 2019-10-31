Florissant-Lake George Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #11411 will conduct its Honor Guard ceremony for veterans at the Florissant Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend the ceremony. In addition, veterans of Teller County are invited to attend the annual Chili Lunch at the Woodland Park Senior Center, located at 312 North Center Street in Woodland Park on Saturday, Nov. 9. Chili and side dishes will be served beginning at 11:11 a.m. Please come to the ceremony to pay tribute to our local veterans. All veterans are welcome at the chili lunch.
