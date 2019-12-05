In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, a beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. This is the hauntingly beautiful love story of Ariel, King Triton’s daughter, and her pursuit of the human, Prince Eric. Featuring the Senior Company, “Little Mermaid” is based on one of Hans Christian Anderson’s most beloved tales.
StageDoor Theatre is located at 25797 Conifer Road, Aspen Park. Performances are Dec. 12 through 21, Thursdays at 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 to $19, with a 20% discount for groups of 10 or more, available through www.stagedoortheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.