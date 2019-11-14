Have you seen those yellow signs around Burland, and wondered what that was all about? The Burland Fiber Broadband committee invites you to meet with one of us at the Coffee Shack, 12 Rosalie Road in Bailey, any time on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m., from now through Dec. 21. We’ll even buy you a coffee. Come and ask any questions you have about the broadband project.
