The Chaffee County Writers Exchange’s August “WE Write” free writing session open to the public, will be held  Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to noon in Leadville, at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 West E Street. The session, “Mysteries at the Museum,” will be led by Robin Hall. Join us for a WE Write focused on mysteries. We will discuss the elements to create a mystery and practice our sleuthing skills in a few rooms of the museum. Please bring paper, a writing instrument or a laptop, a snack to share for a morning break and your own beverage. To respect those with allergies, please refrain from wearing perfumes or colognes. RSVP to info@CCWritersExchange.org as seating is limited. More information at www.CCWritersExchange.org.

