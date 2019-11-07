It’s that time of year: Open enrollment through Connect for Health Colorado is Nov. 1 through Jan. 15. Need help? Have questions? Rocky Mountain Rural Health has the only two certified health coverage guides in Park County, and they are prepared to help you navigate the State of Colorado’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace. They can take you through the Connect for Health Colorado enrollment process, answer your questions, and assist with health insurance related issues year-round. As always, RMRH provides these services free of charge. Call RMRH at 719-836-2169 to schedule an appointment. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving access to healthcare in Park County.
Latest e-Edition
Local Lens
This Week's Mountain Guide
Most Popular
Articles
- Getting to know candidates for Platte Canyon School District Board of Education
- Park County needs volunteers to help law enforcement and victims
- Superintendent Joe Torrez stepping down Dec. 31
- Teachers return to classrooms, but request federal mediator to evaluate district finances
- Perspectives regarding mental health, suicides in Park County
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- PCSD Re 2 Board and Superintendent Reach Agreement
- Republican perspective
- Local residents sound off about state’s most deadly highway
- Sheriff McGraw on sale tax – an opinion
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.