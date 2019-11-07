It’s that time of year: Open enrollment through Connect for Health Colorado is Nov. 1 through Jan. 15. Need help? Have questions? Rocky Mountain Rural Health has the only two certified health coverage guides in Park County, and they are prepared to help you navigate the State of Colorado’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace. They can take you through the Connect for Health Colorado enrollment process, answer your questions, and assist with health insurance related issues year-round. As always, RMRH provides these services free of charge. Call RMRH at 719-836-2169 to schedule an appointment. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving access to healthcare in Park County.

