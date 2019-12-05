Come enjoy Cowboy Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Bailey Community Center, 83 Main Street. It’s a free event sponsored by Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce.
Santa arrives at 1 p.m. to kick off the festivities, so bring the whole family down for free and fun activities from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by our tree lighting and parade. There will be:
Pictures with Santa.
Kids’ crafts, activities and s’mores.
Face painting.
Turkey give-a-ways.
Music, hot chocolate and caroling beginning at 4 p.m., followed by parade of lights.
The “Can of Beans” trophy will be awarded for best parade float. (Parade entries: line up by Chimney Doctors by 4 p.m., then join us for caroling and tree lighting at the community center before the parade begins at 5 p.m.)
