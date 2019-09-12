“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” auditions will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Callbacks will be on Monday, Oct. 21, 7 to 9 p.m. Performances will take place Jan. 31 through Feb. 16, 2020. This is a high-style British romantic farce, set in the Edwardian era. It requires highly-trained actors who sing beautifully and have great comedic skills. There is an ensemble of six play-important roles throughout the play. Solo singing required by all. For more information, contact StageDoor Theatre, info@stagedoortheatre.org or 303-838-0809.
