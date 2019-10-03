“Sweeney Todd: Demon Barber of Fleet Street” will play at Backstage Theatre, Oct. 3 to 27. In this infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, the resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barbershop. Mrs. Lovett’s luck shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up, and the carnage has only just begun.
Visit tickets.breckcreate.org for play times and ticket prices.
