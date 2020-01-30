Attention families: Story Time at Fairplay Library, 400 Front Street, has changed from Fridays at 11 a.m. to Wednesdays, 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., and all ages are welcome. We hope this works better for families with kids in school. Mark your calendar for our annual Dr. Seuss birthday celebration held throughout the day on Monday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come stay and play. Costumes welcomed.

