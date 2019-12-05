South Park School District RE-2
Menus for December 9 – 12
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School
Breakfast (Choose 3-4)
Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Cup, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk
Tuesday: Waffle or Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Strawberry Cup, Juice, Milk
Wednesday: Biscuits & Gravy or Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Peaches, Dry Fruit, Milk
Thursday: Potato Triangle or Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Oragne Jioce, Fruit Cup, Toast, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Taters, Gravy, Peaches, Cornbread, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Tuesday: Baked Ziti, Green Beans, Pears, Breadsticks, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Wednesday: Nachos, Refried Beans, Applesauce, Juice, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Thursday: BBQ Pork Sandwich, Potato Smiles, Fresh Grapes, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for December 9 – 13
Deer Creek Elementary
Grab-and-go Breakfast
Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin
Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese
Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal
Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito
Lunch
Monday: Mac and Cheese, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Wednesday: Taco Bar, Veggie Bar, Sour Cream, Salsa, Fruit, Milk
Thursday: Hot Dog, Chili, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Friday: WINTER FEAST Ham with Pineapple, Roll and Butter, Scallopped Potatoes, Winter Blend Vegetables, Fruit and Milk
Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School
Grab-and-go Breakfast
Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin
Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese
Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal
Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito
Lunch
Monday: Mac and Cheese, Cornbread, Peas, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Wednesday: Taco Bar, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar
Thursday: Hot Dog, Chili, Onions, Relish, Cheese, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Friday: WINTER FEAST Ham with Pineapple, Roll and Butter, Scallopped Potatoes, Winter Blend Vegetables, Fruit and Milk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.