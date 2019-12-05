South Park School District RE-2

Menus for December 9 – 12

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School  

Breakfast (Choose 3-4)

Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Cup, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk

Tuesday: Waffle or Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Strawberry Cup, Juice, Milk

Wednesday: Biscuits & Gravy or Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Peaches, Dry Fruit, Milk

Thursday: Potato Triangle or Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Oragne Jioce, Fruit Cup, Toast, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Taters, Gravy, Peaches, Cornbread, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Tuesday: Baked Ziti, Green Beans, Pears, Breadsticks, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Wednesday: Nachos, Refried Beans, Applesauce, Juice, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Thursday: BBQ Pork Sandwich, Potato Smiles, Fresh Grapes, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for December 9 – 13

Deer Creek Elementary

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Monday: Mac and Cheese, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Wednesday: Taco Bar, Veggie Bar, Sour Cream, Salsa, Fruit, Milk

Thursday: Hot Dog, Chili, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Friday: WINTER FEAST Ham with Pineapple, Roll and Butter, Scallopped Potatoes, Winter Blend Vegetables, Fruit and Milk

Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Monday: Mac and Cheese, Cornbread, Peas, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Wednesday: Taco Bar, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Thursday: Hot Dog, Chili, Onions, Relish, Cheese, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Friday: WINTER FEAST Ham with Pineapple, Roll and Butter, Scallopped Potatoes, Winter Blend Vegetables, Fruit and Milk

