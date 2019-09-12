Notice that there will be a special meeting of the board of directors of the Elk Creek Home Owners Association on Sept, 18, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Bailey Public Library, 350 Bulldogger Road, in the Community Room (enter from the lower parking lot).
The purpose of this meeting, and the only matter to be discussed, is the new lease for the community building. All members and property owners are welcome and encouraged to attend. The agenda will be posted on the website: https://echpoa.wordpress.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.