The October Monarch Quilters meeting will be Oct. 14, at Poncha Springs Town Hall, off Highway 50 at 330 Burnett Avenue. Networking, coffee and treats begin at 9 a.m., followed by the 9:30 meeting and program. Kathy Tolbert from Santa Fe, N.M., a 25-year quilter, will present a Trunk Show of quilts shown at local and national quilt shows, including the Houston International Quilt Show. She will teach a Santa Fe Settings workshop, making an improvisational art quilt on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning at the same location.
If you want to try quilting or enjoy seeing finished work, join us. Visit our website at www.monarchquilters.com. We are sure you will want to be a part of our quilting group, over 35 years old. For more information, call 719-207-5148.
