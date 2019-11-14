We’ll serve turkey and fixings for the last Como Community Association bingo dinner of 2019. We have enjoyed feeding everyone the last few years, but now it is time for someone else to take over the reins in 2020. We will cook up 40 pounds of turkey, a large ham, mashed potatoes, plain green beans, gravy and gluten-free stuffing. We need everyone else to pitch in and bring the other essentials. As always, we appreciate and welcome any help setting up, serving or cleaning up. Dinner is $5 adults, $3 kids, 6 to 7 p.m. Bingo is 10 games for $10, including the famous $100 blackout round, 7 to 9 p.m. All at Como Civic Center, 165 Spruce Street, Como. For more information call Sandra Doran, CCA Bingo chairperson, 303-807-4273.
