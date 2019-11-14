We’ll serve turkey and fixings for the last Como Community Association bingo dinner of 2019. We have enjoyed feeding everyone the last few years, but now it is time for someone else to take over the reins in 2020. We will cook up 40 pounds of turkey, a large ham, mashed potatoes, plain green beans, gravy and gluten-free stuffing. We need everyone else to pitch in and bring the other essentials. As always, we appreciate and welcome any help setting up, serving or cleaning up. Dinner is $5 adults, $3 kids, 6 to 7 p.m. Bingo is 10 games for $10, including the famous $100 blackout round, 7 to 9 p.m. All at Como Civic Center, 165 Spruce Street, Como.  For more information call Sandra Doran, CCA Bingo chairperson, 303-807-4273.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.