Fairplay Library, 400 Front Street, offers children ages six through 12 “Fairplay Beach Fresh Water Microorganisms through Microscopes,” during STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Humanities, Mathematics) this Friday, Oct. 11, 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a movie matinee. Please call to reserve a place at 719-836-4297.
We also have fun for the children under age six with our weekly Story Time every Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.
