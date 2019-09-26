Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center is offering a childbirth class on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The class will be held in the second-floor conference rooms at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida.
Class instructors will provide information about childbirth, comfort measures, interventions and breastfeeding. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a floor mat or blanket and pillow. Light snacks will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring lunch or eat in the hospital’s café.
The cost of the class is $25. Limited scholarships are available. For more information about the class schedule for the remainder of the year, or to register, please call the Family Birthing Center at 719-530-2277 or visit hrrmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.