Celebrate the joys, pains and inevitable comedy of motherhood through the work of a dazzling collection of American writers. Utterly unpredictable, “Motherhood Out Loud” shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. The show opens on Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 20. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Oct. 12 and 20 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $23 to $25, with a 20% discount offered to groups of 10 or more. Purchase tickets and get more information about this show and others at www.stagedoortheatre.org. StageDoor Theatre is located at 25797 Conifer Road, Aspen Park, Colo. The box office number phone number is 303-838-0809.
Latest e-Edition
Local Lens
This Week's Mountain Guide
Most Popular
Articles
- At last, the doctor is in for South Park area residents
- South Park School District declines meeting with teachers on Sept. 6
- Shawnee Peak Fire update
- Human remains found in the Lost Park area
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- District fails to deliver competitive pay schedule, forces Park County educators into strike vote
- Bear injures a man after a surprise encounter in his kitchen
- Coming in loud and clear
- Park County School District RE-2 makes comprehensive offer to resolve everything
- Shawnee Peak Fire
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.