Local music legend Rex Rideout presents the fourth annual Conifer Christmas.This year Rideout will be performing with Marianne Gibbs. They will bring the mountain community their gift of music and storytelling as they take us on a journey through time. Rideout and Gibbs will offer Victorian, Celtic and earlier Christmas carols, as well as stories of the roots of Christmas in the Rocky Mountain region. Irish step-dancer Allie Page will provide some dazzling footwork.
They will present at The Venue Theatre, in the Conifer Safeway Center, Dec. 12 and 13 at 7 pm. Tickets are $10. 100% of the proceeds benefit Conifer Historical Society and The Venue Theatre Company.
Please bring canned foods and new toys for Mountain Resource Center’s holiday drive.
